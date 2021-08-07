Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. 106,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,154.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

