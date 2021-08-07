Nash Market Cap Hits $30.29 Million (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Nash has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and $130,323.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nash has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00147917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00157204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.07 or 0.99998386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.00810633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.