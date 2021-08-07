R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCM. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 1,045,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

