Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.07.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.87. 604,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,446. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.