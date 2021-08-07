Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.09. 2,123,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $352.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

