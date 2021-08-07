Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.74.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,536,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,219. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

