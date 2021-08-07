Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 1,590,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

