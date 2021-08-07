Unido EP Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $1.27 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 95.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00147917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00157204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.07 or 0.99998386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.00810633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UDOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.