Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of CSL opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

