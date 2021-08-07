Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.
Shares of CSL opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $206.63.
In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
