PHX Minerals Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 131,381 shares of company stock valued at $376,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

