Craig Hallum Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $50.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,588 shares of company stock worth $9,469,120 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

