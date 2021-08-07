Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Issue $2.75 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:TPL traded up $10.49 on Friday, hitting $1,479.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,512.12. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 287 shares of company stock valued at $457,298. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

