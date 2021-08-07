$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.49. 25,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,251. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

