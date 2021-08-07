Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) versus Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Financial Review

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspira Women’s Health and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 152.41%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $25.36, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 108.09 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -24.94 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.60 -$211.90 million $0.29 71.03

Aspira Women’s Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -408.34% -95.96% -69.22% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy. The company also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer. In addition, it owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, the company is developing diagnostic algorithms; and a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. It has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test; and an agreement with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. It serves physician office and hospital laboratories, as well as physicians. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

