Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of EXE stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The firm has a market cap of C$742.47 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.38. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

