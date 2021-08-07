NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at MKM Partners

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 112,899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 232,249 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

