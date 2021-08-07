Morgan Stanley Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $275.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.19.

LLY opened at $263.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.41. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The company has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

