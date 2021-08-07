Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nevro updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Nevro stock opened at $119.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.19.

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

