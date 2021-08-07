NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. NCR reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.