Analysts Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 1,707.22

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,719 ($22.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

