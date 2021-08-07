Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,132 shares of company stock worth $8,440,715 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

