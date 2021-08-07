Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.26). NuCana also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

