Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTSDF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CTSDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. 106,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

