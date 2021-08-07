CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of IFP traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.20. 689,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,824. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.46. Interfor has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$38.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5.7655888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

