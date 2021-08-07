Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $568.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,819,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

