Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.84. 1,629,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

