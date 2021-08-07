Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,594. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

