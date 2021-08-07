11,990 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 14,888,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,407,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

