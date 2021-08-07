Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Position Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.80 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.