1,461 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after buying an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $145.79 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

