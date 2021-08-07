GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

GDDY stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

