Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.57. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.