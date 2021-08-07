Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

