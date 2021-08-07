Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MIME. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.47.

Shares of MIME opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.