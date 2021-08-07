YETI (NYSE:YETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.46 EPS.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.61.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

