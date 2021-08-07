Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $2,858.84

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,858.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,714.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,513.39. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after buying an additional 57,659 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,689,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

