Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $124.80

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

