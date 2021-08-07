WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.800 EPS.

NYSE WCC opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

