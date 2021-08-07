HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $455.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 31.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

