Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in PTC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

PTC opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

