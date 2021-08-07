Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Trimmed by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

