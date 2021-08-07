Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $345,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Incyte by 9.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

