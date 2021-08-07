Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 90,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

