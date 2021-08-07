The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
The First Bancshares has raised its dividend by 180.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
