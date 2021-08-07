The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Bancshares has raised its dividend by 180.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

