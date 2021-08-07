Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $21.23 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
