U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

USPH opened at $113.77 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $390,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

