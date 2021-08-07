U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
USPH opened at $113.77 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $390,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
