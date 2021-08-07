Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $199.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.