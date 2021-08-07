HAPI (HAPI) Achieves Market Cap of $8.67 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, HAPI has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $1.82 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $48.11 or 0.00110539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.27 or 0.00880560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00100312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

