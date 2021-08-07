ProximaX (XPX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $230.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

