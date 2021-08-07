Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

ATNX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Athenex by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

